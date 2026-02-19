Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent for Catholics

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — It's a time of preparations for Catholics around the world. Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent, and many Catholics will spend the next 40 days preparing for Easter.
The preparation can include the following:
- extra prayer
- fasting
- acts of charity
News5 stopped by the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Pueblo as people were receiving the ashes on their foreheads.
"Ash Wednesday, again, that's the day that we come together as Christians to remember that we need to turn back to God..." said Rev. Derrek Scott at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. "It's a day of repentance for us and a season for us to renew our lives of faith."
Tuesday evening marked the start of Ramadan. Muslims spend the month doing the following:
- praying
- spending extra time reading the Quran
- fasting
