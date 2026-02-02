As Skate in the Park closes for season, Winter Olympics bring excitement to the ice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — "Skating is about community," echoes across the ice rink as skaters of all levels take to the frozen surface in Colorado Springs.

Whether you take to the ice often or it's your first time, the Olympic City is seeing more people lace up their skates as the Winter Olympics approach.

"During the winter games, we capitalize on people skating," said Kadari Taylor-Watson, director of community engagement and impact for the US Figure Skating Association.

With the winter games just a week away, Taylor-Watson says the organization has teamed up with local talent now about to compete for Olympic gold.

"Over the past couple of years, we partnered with local Amber Glenn. We've also partnered with our pair of skaters: Danny O'Shea and Ellie Kam," Taylor-Watson said.

"They get to see skating at a very high level," she said.

But Taylor-Watson emphasizes you don't have to be an Olympian to put on a pair of skates.

"The first time I put on a pair of skates was four years ago. Growing up, I didn't have access to a rink, so now I think about how we can give access to people who may not be able to access a rink," Taylor-Watson said.

As more attention is brought to skating this year with the Olympics around the corner, Taylor-Watson says she wants the sport to create community and fun for more people, like those trying it out Saturday with friends and family.

"Our family loves family time. We do a lot of things together," one skater said.

"I think I'd like to come out here more," another added.

When it comes to getting more folks to put on a pair of skates, Taylor-Watson says it's not only about increasing access to rinks but also about letting people know what rinks are nearby.

___

Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation A story you'll only see on News5, a video leaked to our newsroom shows the moment a Monument hockey coach collided with a player, and some say he did it deliberately. Monument youth hockey coach suspended amid ongoing police investigation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.