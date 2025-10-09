As Federal Paychecks Pause, Southern Colorado Nonprofits Step In to Fill the Gap

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the federal government shutdown continues, local nonprofits are seeing a surge in families turning to them for help — including many federal employees who have missed paychecks.

Leaders at Pikes Peak United Way say more people in southern Colorado are reaching out for assistance. Last week alone, more than 300 families visited the Family Success Center for food — one of the busiest weeks the organization has seen this year. A quarter of those families were federal workers.

The organization offers a range of resources, including regular food distributions and its 2-1-1 resource line, which connects residents with housing, mental health, and financial support.

United Way’s President and CEO Cami Bremer says the growing need reflects the challenges facing “ALICE” families — an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, but Employed — who often earn too much to qualify for government assistance but still struggle to make ends meet.

“Those are the families that live just above the ability to qualify for those federal or state benefits, but under what it takes to make it and have food on the table,” Bremer said. “We see ALICE families every day in our Family Success Center, and they’re the ones likely to feel the hardest hit.”

While federal programs like SNAP, WIC, and TANF remain operational, United Way expects the need for community-based support to grow if the shutdown continues past mid-October.

State labor officials report 100 new federal unemployment claims filed this week, following 298 last week — the highest weekly total this year.

United Way leaders encourage anyone in need to call 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources. They also urge residents who can help to donate food or volunteer to support ongoing relief efforts.

