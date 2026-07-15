Artemis II crew to speak at Red Rocks Amphitheater in August

MORRISON, Colo. — The Artemis II crew is scheduled to speak at Red Rocks Amphitheater next month to celebrate Colorado's contributions to NASA's mission to the moon.

The crew traveled to the moon in the Orion spacecraft, which was developed by Lockheed Martin. The company has more than 14,000 employees in Colorado, according to its website.

Northrop Grumman said in March, it also worked with contractors and talent across Colorado to develop the two rocket boosters on either side of the spacecraft.

Science and Tech Colorado's connection to NASA's upcoming Artemis II moon mission Danielle Kreutter

NASA partners with the Colorado Army National Guard, as well, to train out of their High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site near Gypsum for crewed missions to the Moon's surface. Colorado’s northern mountains offer a similar visual illusion and flight environment to the moon, Scripps News Colorado Springs reported in April.

On Monday, August 3, the Artemis II crew will present the highlights of their mission and never-before seen footage, as well as host a Q&A with the audience about what it's like to live and work in space.

The event will run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Doors open at 8 a.m. There will be a STEM Fair at Red Rocks Top Plaza with some of the aerospace industry's leading companies until the Artemis II crew's presentation begins at 9:30 a.m.

Anyone interested can find more information here and get tickets here. Presale begins at noon on Friday, July 17. There's just a $1 processing fee.