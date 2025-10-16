Art brings big business for small Green Mountain Falls

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo. (KOAA) — The impact art can create is evident with the massive outdoor kinetic art that just came down in Green Mountain Falls.

“We, I think inherently knew that there would be interest in the work because of its size and its color and its movement, but it absolutely far exceeded any of our expectations as related to visitation,” said Green Box Arts Executive Director Scott Levy.

The work called, "Off the Beaten Path" went up for the Green Box Arts Festival back in July.

Visitors posted about their experience on social media, and it went viral.

“Either saw an image of the work, or saw a TikTok, or other social media, or your piece from earlier in the summer, and it really made people intrigued to see, what is this, and what does it look like in three dimension," said Levy.

The town has just 600 full-time residents and just a few small shops and eateries.

“Business was up,” said Cantina Verde, Owner of Jesse Stroope.

Most days of the summer, there were visitors attracted to town by the art, than official residents.

“That many tourists in town, they're hungry, and when you have one of the few places in town for them to eat, they're absolutely gonna come give you a try," said Stroope.

The art installment was temporary and is now down.

It leaves hopeful expectations for more art and mountain town visits in the future.

