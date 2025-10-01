'Around 3 billion dollars,' The value of nonprofits in Pueblo and how they impact the Steel City

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A study recently published by Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo looked into the economic impact of 28 nonprofits organizations in Pueblo.

It found these groups generate $3.2 billion dollars in economic output, which includes jobs, services, volunteer hours and revenue.

The Pueblo Zoo is one of the many nonprofits that is giving back to the community.

“I think a lot of people would be surprised to know what the impact is of the zoo on their community,” said Abbie Krause Executive Director of the Pueblo Zoo.

Krause said the zoo is a driver for tourism, student field trips, holiday events and educational programs that generate an investment back into Pueblo.

“The zoo alone has a $20 million annual impact on our community. That's both indirect and direct,” said Krause.

That’s according to a study from CSU Pueblo that analyzed the economic impact of nonprofits organizations in the Steel City. It found that nonprofits create around 28,000 jobs and volunteers contribute time valued at more than $179 million.

“We have a 3,700% rate of return. So, for every dollar invested in a nonprofit, we turn around to make $37. So, we know that nonprofits are making a huge impact on our economy and are driving the force of our future in the community,” said Tanya Simental, Director of Impact for United Way of Pueblo County.

The President of the United Way of Pueblo County, Shanna Farmer, said nonprofits offer more than just charity work and human services.

“For folks that love our local museums and the Riverwalk and all the things that this community offers to residents and visitors, nonprofits are at the heart of that,” said Farmer.

Nonprofits offer leisure activities people can enjoy, including at the Pueblo Zoo.

“A lot of these nonprofits are really punching above their weight when it comes to delivery of services,” said Krause.

