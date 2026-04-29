Army reverses course on Fort Carson Museum closure, others nationwide

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — In a reversal, the Army will no longer close museums across the country, including the 4th Infantry Division (4ID) Museum at Fort Carson in Colorado.

The U.S. Army Center of Military History (CMH) announced it will pause all changes to the Army Museum Enterprise “including previously disclosed museum closures.”

CMH said the change was due to new guidance in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The NDAA, which funds the Dept. of Defense, stipulated the establishment of an Army museum system along with Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps museums.

The legislation also directs the Secretary of the Army to present any future plans to close a museum to Congress with details about where artifacts will be stored or alternatively displayed along with whether any private-public partnerships can be established.

In June 2025, CMH announced it would close 29 Army museums out of 41 around the country as it focused on “directing resources toward readiness and lethality.”

The CMH said at the time the Army Museum Enterprise had a substantial maintenance backlog and insufficient staffing.

Shortly after, outlet Task & Purpose published a list of those Army museums slated for closure, which included the museum at Fort Carson.

The outlet also reported the decision was not made due to the new administration or the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) slash and burn cuts across the federal government last year.

The Fort Carson museum provides a history of both the Mountain Post and the 4th Infantry Division (4ID) from 1917 through the present. 4ID was the first to land on Utah Beach on D-Day.

CMH said it will now conduct a review of current museum operations and present recommendations to senior Army leaders later this year.

“The Army Museum Enterprise remains a world-class collection of stories and artifacts that trains and acculturates Soldiers and connects the Army to American society,” said Charles R. Bowery Jr., Executive Director of the Center of Military History.

Colorado Republican Congressman Jeff Crank, whose district includes Fort Carson and who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, which proposed halting the museum closures, did not respond to a request for comment.

The public can visit the 4ID outside Gate 1 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Email Senior Reporter Brett Forrest at brett.forrest@koaa.com. Follow @brettforrestTV on X and Brett Forrest News on Facebook.

Brett can also communicate via encrypted apps like Signal. Due to the sensitive nature of ongoing reporting from federal actions, he is willing to take steps to protect identities.

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