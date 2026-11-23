A 22-year-old Colorado Springs man was taken into custody late Sunday night after firing shots which forced a shelter-in-place.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter, it happened around 11:18 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Police say officers responded to the home after a caller said his brother was at the home, was always armed and currently fighting with an intruder.

According to police, officers responded and contacted the suspect, 22-year-old Roman Wilson, who was armed. They did not locate any sign of the intruder, and did not believe there was ever an intruder.

Police said that around 11:18 p.m., Wilson called 911 and said one of the males was back and he had him cornered. Hawkins also told police he shot the individual. Officers responded again and heard Hawkins firing rounds inside the home.

The Tactical Enforcement Team was activated and responded, and while they were setting up, Hawkins walked out of the home with a rifle. He cooperated with officer commands and was taken into custody.

Officers found multiple firearms inside the residence, multiple spent shell casings and a "significant quantity of ammunition."

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