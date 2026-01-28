Arkansas Valley Conduit project faces uncertain future after Trump veto

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KOAA) — Affordability concerns are mounting among Eastern Plains city leaders after President Donald Trump's veto has clouded the future of the Arkansas Valley Conduit Project.

La Junta, like many small towns in the Arkansas Valley east of Pueblo, is grappling with uncertainty about the massive water infrastructure project.

"It's making it harder for municipalities to want to buy into it because again, we don't know what the price tag on this thing is," said Matthew Hart, La Junta's city manager.

The Arkansas Valley Conduit is designed to replace naturally contaminated groundwater with water from the Pueblo Reservoir, serving 50,000 residents east of Pueblo. Trump vetoed legislation on Dec. 30 that would have made the project more affordable by lowering interest rates on repayment, extending the repayment period, and providing opportunities to reduce payments due to economic hardship.

At a meeting Monday night hosted by the Southern Colorado Water Conservancy District, officials said the project will continue despite the uncertain future.

"I could not predict where our administration is going over the next three years," said Leann Noga, who sits on the district’s Board of Directors. “The veto did not add or remove any of the funding for the Arkansas Valley conduit.”

La Junta has already invested significantly in the project.

"So far, the city of La Junta has essentially paid about $1.5 million in that time frame to essentially hold our spot in line for this if it ever makes it here," Hart said.

Hart has been trying to determine the project's cost to his town from project administrators, but faces challenges getting clear answers.

"You can't get a direct answer from them," Hart said.

The conservancy district says current funding can carry the project forward for three more years. They estimate they can get nearly halfway done, feeding the conduit through Rocky Ford, just short of La Junta. However, funding beyond that remains undefined.

"That's something that I've discussed with the city council about that, hey, you know, is this something we really wanna be a part of? Because again, we don't know the cost, we don't know when it's going to get here," Hart said.

Despite the setback, advocates aren't giving up on affordability measures.

"We're working with the delegation. They are looking at every available opportunity to get this legislation through, either on its own, but more likely attached to something else," says Christine Arbogast, a lobbyist for the water conservancy district.

