Aquapod Farm in southeast Colorado Springs to support families with limited access to fresh food

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Access to fresh food isn’t easy for every family. A new kind of farm opening in southeast Colorado Springs is aiming to change that, bringing more fresh food options to families who need them most.

When you walk into the space, you might be a little confused at first. Inside, there are fish tanks, lettuce growing overhead and pipes connecting everything.

“This is called Aquapod Farm,” said Pastor Ben Anderson, Executive Director of Solid Rock Community Development Corporation.

Here’s how it works, about 400 fish are raised inside tanks. Their waste moves through a filtration system and eventually becomes nutrients that help grow fresh lettuce.

“It’s a self-sufficient, closed water system,” said Anderson.

The farm is also automatically climate-controlled, meaning the outside weather isn’t a concern, allowing food to be grown year-round.

Anderson says building this farm has taken several months of planning with community members.

“It’s been about a year and a half. A lot of collaboration,” said Anderson.

The project was created to help families in the area who have limited access to fresh food.

“Aquapod Farm will supply our community with produce year-round,” said Anderson. “We’re able to produce about 400 heads of lettuce per week.”

Some of the greens grown inside the farm will be delivered next door to a local food pantry, Sunny Side Market.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Ben Ramirez, the pantry’s manager.

Ramirez says fresh food is one of the most requested items from families.

“The one thing they always ask is, ‘Where can I get fresh lettuce?’” said Ramirez. “Having this accessible, right here, will help in tremendous ways.”

Organizers say future harvests will include romaine lettuce and spinach, expanding the amount of fresh food available to the community.

The community is invited to see the new aquapod farm firsthand during its grand opening on January 10. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Family Success Center, which is located near the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road.

The event will include the following:



guided tours of the farm

a hot cocoa station

a designated area for take-home sprouts

free lettuce distribution

If you want to find food pantries and no cost grocery stores near you, visit Care and Share's website.

