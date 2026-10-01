Applications will soon open for Colorado’s low-income energy assistance program ahead of winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Temperatures may be a bit warmer than usual for this time of year, but winter is coming – and with it, high energy costs.

Luckily, Coloradans struggling to pay their energy bill can receive a bit of help through the Colorado Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, also known as LEAP. The even better news? The program will accept applications starting next month.

LEAP, a federally funded program that helps eligible hard-working Colorado families, seniors and individuals pay a portion of their winter home heating costs, according to the program’s website, will open applications from Nov. 1 through April 30, 2027.

If your income is up to 60% of the state median income level, you may qualify for heating assistance through LEAP, according to the state's website.

Officials say the amount of the energy assistance benefit varies depending on a variety of factors, including the primary heating fuel costs and income.

If you’re looking to apply, click here.

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