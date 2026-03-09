Applications for March round of emergency rental assistance now open

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) has opened up applications for their March round of emergency rental assistance.

The program helps Coloradans who've fallen behind on rent. You can get up to seven months of rent, or $10,000. Your income cannot exceed 60% of the median income.

Applicants are entered into a random selection and then will be sent an email to complete a full application on the online portal.

The window is open from now until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

To fill out the application and for frequently asked questions, visit DOLA's website. If you need help completing the application, you can call the CARE Center at (303)838-1200.

___

One man is on a mission to find a permanent home for a wind phone to honor his mother Derrick Johnson says he is on a mission. He wants to find a permanent home in Colorado Springs for a wind phone to honor his mother, Ellen Lopes. She is one of the identified victims in the Return to Nature Funeral Home case. One man is on a mission to find a permanent home for a wind phone to honor his mother

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.