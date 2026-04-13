Applications for April round of emergency rental assistance now open

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) has opened up applications for their April round of emergency rental assistance.

The program helps Coloradans who've fallen behind on rent. You can get up to seven months of rent, or $10,000. Your income cannot exceed 60% of the median income.

Applicants are entered into a random selection and then will be sent an email to complete a full application on the online portal.

The window is open from now until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

To fill out the application and for frequently asked questions, visit DOLA's website. If you need help completing the application, you can call the CARE Center at (303)838-1200.

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