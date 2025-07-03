Another bear spotted on the Manitou Incline, reminder to be 'bear aware'

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A bear was spotted on the Manitou Incline Monday for the second time in a month. A video from William Pineda shows a bear near the top of the incline.

Earlier this summer, a bear was also spotted on the incline.

If you do cross paths with a bear, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials say to stand still and stay calm. Be sure the bear has an opening to leave the area, and never run away from a bear.

CPW provides an extensive list of precautions to take for residents who live in wildlife areas and/or anyone in wildlife areas. You can view the list below:

Keeping bears away from your home



Keep garbage in a well-secured location.

Keep garbage cans clean to reduce smells.

Keep garage doors closed.

Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.

Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to November 15.

Don’t allow bears to become comfortable around your house.

Compost should be secured to reduce smells.

Keep outdoor areas free of food or food waste.

If you have fruit trees, don't allow the fruit to rot on the ground.

Keep neighbors and children well-informed.

When traveling or camping



Lock your doors when you leave home and at night.

Keep the bottom-floor windows of your house closed when you're not at home.

When camping, keep your campsite clean, avoid having food in your tent, and secure all food.

Cook food well away from your tent; wash dishes thoroughly.

Protecting animals



Chickens, bees, and livestock should be completely covered, especially at night.

Use electric fencing (when possible).

Don't keep animal food outside.

Clean enclosures regularly to reduce smells.

If you do encounter a bear near your house, CPW officials say to make loud noises and throw things to scare it off. To learn more about how to protect yourself from bears, visit CPW's website.

