Annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival returns to Manitou Springs this weekend

The annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival is returning to Manitou Springs this weekend.

The event, which takes place on October 24, kicks off at 10 a.m. when the Fan Zone and coffin staging begins.

Previous Coverage: Thousands gather in Manitou Springs for 31st anniversary of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races

Thousands gather in Manitou Springs for the 31st anniversary of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races

The parade starts at noon followed by the popular coffin races.

Started in 1995, the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce held the first coffin races in the nation to honor Emma Crawford, a beloved resident who died in 1891.

According to the event’s website:

“In 1929, after years of harsh winters and spring rains, Emma and her coffin came racing down the mountainside. The young children who happened upon her remains found only the casket handles, a nameplate, and a few bones.”

Last year marked the 31st anniversary of the famed event.

For details and more information, click here.

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