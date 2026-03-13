Annual book sale at East Library supports literacy programs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Thousands of books, CDs and DVDs are available at the East Library in Colorado Springs this weekend as the Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) hosts its annual spring book sale.

Every purchase supports local library programs and creates real-world reading opportunities for families across the Pikes Peak region.

The sale is held twice a year, by the Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District, a nonprofit founded in 1955.

"Since 2004, we have donated to PPLD over $1.5 million," said Rita Jordan, Board President of the Friends of the Pikes Peak Library.

With most books priced between 50 cents and $2, many shoppers leave with armfuls. More than 100 volunteers sorted through 700 boxes of donated books before the sale opened, stacking tables with everything from children's stories to bestsellers.

"The books are all donations," said Jordan.

Jordan said the impact of those donations goes beyond the dollar amount, funding programs for kids, adult learners and expanding resources at all 14 library branches across the district.

One of those programs is Summer Adventure, designed to keep kids reading when school is out.

"We had more than 18,000 people participate last year, again that was 3% higher than the year before," said Amy Gillentine, Director of Public Relations for PPLD.

The district's Winter Adult Reading Program, which wrapped up in February, also saw record participation.

"We had record numbers of 13% higher than last year at 6,521," said Gillentine.

For younger readers like Cairo Dempsey, the appeal is simple.

"I like escaping to like other realities and stuff and it's just really fun for me," said Dempsey.

For regulars like Fernie and Tom, the sale is a tradition. The two met while waiting in line for the doors to open and have returned every March and October.

"I've been coming here about five or six years and I come every March and October," said Fernie.

“This is my second year,” said Tom. "It's a wonderful inexpensive way to engage the mind."

Fernie said the love of reading runs deep.

"I read at least one to two books a day," said Fernie.

Jordan said that passion for reading is exactly why events like this matter.

"Knowledge and literacy is the key to helping folks get a better life," said Jordan.

Sale Hours and Admission

Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District members receive early access and reduced prices throughout the weekend.

Friends Members Only



Thursday: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. to noon



Open to the Public



Friday: noon to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday — Bargain Bag Day: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



On Sunday, shoppers can fill a large grocery bag with books for $6 per bag for members and $7 per bag for non-members. The Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District will supply unlimited large grocery bags.

