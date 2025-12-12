An exclusive sneak peek: New Pueblo Fire Station 6 opens on the east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The public is invited to tour Pueblo's newly rebuilt Fire Station 6 during a grand opening celebration. On Friday, the Pueblo Fire Department is inviting anyone who is interested to check out the updated firehouse.

It is located at 111 Victory Lane, on the East side of Pueblo.

The newly built fire station features advanced safety measures designed to protect firefighters from cancer-causing contaminants.

The station on Pueblo's east side was built down the road from the former Station 6, which has been around since the 1960s.

Eleanor Sheahan

The new building gives firefighters more space and safer living quarters. Firefighter Tim Trujillo said they have a new specialized gear storage room to keep dirty uniforms in after firefighters get back from a call.

"This is pretty phenomenal. So, this is where all of that equipment and gear can be taken off, and there are vents to the outside to release those carcinogens," Trujillo said.

After responding to calls, firefighters store their contaminated uniforms in a ventilated room, which filters carcinogens to the outside. Next store, there are laundry facilities and decontamination showers.

Eleanor Sheahan

"We can put our clothing in here, drop it off, start the wash," Trujillo said.

The decontamination area allows firefighters to shower and change into clean station gear before entering the living quarters.

"At the beginning of every shift, we'll leave a set of extra clothes, towel, and our soap. We can come in here, shower, put on our station gear, and then come back into the clean zone," Trujillo said.

The new facility features multiple bunk rooms and a dedicated workout area, something the old Station 6 lacked.

"Getting our fitness equipment into its own space so that we're not sharing space with some of the contaminants," Trujillo said.

The renovation project, which received funding two years ago, also included building stations 8 and 11, both now complete. Station 6 is the final station and the last construction project for this year.

Tim said the new facility is a net-zero building.

"Which means that it's going to produce as much electricity as it uses," Trujillo said. "There's geothermal in the floor, and technology-wise, it's really ahead."

The station will house one fire engine with a three-person crew at all times.

The Pueblo Fire Department is hosting an open house at 1:30 p.m. for the grand opening celebration at Station 6.

