AMR ambulance catches fire on Thursday evening, no one was injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department said it responded to an ambulance fire Thursday evening.

The fire took place as an American Medical Response ambulance and paramedics were responding to a medical emergency near the intersection of Monterey Road and Lassen Drive. Right next to Monterey Elementary School.

Engine 11 was with the ambulance at the time of the fire; the patient and crew were safely removed before the department could put out the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and a second ambulance arrived and took the patient to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no information on whether the ambulance was a total loss has been shared.

I have reached out to American Medical Response to learn more about their plans to replace the ambulance and the impacts this fire could have on response times in Colorado Springs.

This article will be updated if AMR responds to our questions.

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