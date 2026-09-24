America’s Mountain gets its first dusting of fall snow on Wednesday

Fall has just begun and Pikes Peak is giving way to the warmer temperatures and received its first round of accumulating snow on the 14,115-foot summit on Wednesday afternoon.

While it wasn’t measurable, some live cameras on top of Pikes Peak showed the light dusting.

It’s typical for America’s Mountain to see the first snowfall in late September into October. With 33-degree temperatures recorded by the National Weather service around 6 p.m. and enough moisture in the atmosphere with showers happening in the lower elevations, it was just enough of the right conditions for it to happen on September 23, 2026.

___

Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 Right to Hunt and Fish? Amendment 83 question asks voters

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.