American Furniture Warehouse opening a 2nd location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — A second American Furniture Warehouse is coming to Colorado Springs.

The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) posted to social media on Monday explaining they just issued permits for a 345,000 square-foot project located at Powers and Dublin. The entrance to the business is expected to be off Tutt. PPRBD added that the $45 million project will be larger than the one at I-25 and Fillmore.

"Crews have been moving dirt and prepping the site for several weeks," PPRBD added in their post. "Now with the permit in place they can start to build."

The business has eyed this particular location for more than a decade. News5 partner The Gazette reported they purchased the land in 2011.

City councilmember Roland Rainey Jr. hinted at the business opening to News5 in an interview earlier this year.

"Right now, we have a business that is investing in District Six and is going to bring 250 jobs," Rainey said. "That is something that's going to be huge for our district. So for all the constituents out there, definitely keep your eye out for that. Get those resumes ready, because there's going to be some jobs available."

