Ambassadors in action: New to downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A lot of people visiting shops or hanging out in downtown Colorado Springs are getting a greeting from a couple of people in bright yellow vests.

“We're pretty much comfortable talking to anybody about anything, so I think we're all pretty much outgoing,” said Downtown Ambassador, Dean Strain.

The teams of two are ambassadors with downtown’s new Clean and Safe program.

The ambassadors look for opportunities to improve someone’s downtown experience.

A group recently spotted observing downtown art got some suggetions from Downtown Ambassador, Claire Ami.

“I'm like, hey, do you know we have like, this full art map, because I love our murals, and so I was able to give them that for their scavenger hunt and tell them about, there's an app too, that you can install.”

The friendly greetings also happen with the homeless.

“We have conversations with the homeless people now instead of just passing them,” said Strain.

“Just acknowledging them and speaking to them and making a connection is important right now, but also if they ask, offering resources too,” said Ami.

The team pick up litter and report graffiti spotted while moving around downtown.

They cover a lot of ground.

I'll usually walk around six miles each shift, roughly,” said Ami.

Most days you will find ambassadors on the job Wednesday through Saturday.

There are some exceptions, adding days like Labor Day when there are extra people are expected downtown.

___

____

