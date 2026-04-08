All seven District 49 Falcon Zone schools earn Colorado Purple Star designation for military support

FALCON, Colo. (KOAA) — All seven schools in District 49's Falcon Zone have earned the Purple Star designation from the state of Colorado for their dedication to supporting military families.

The state initiative highlights schools that go above and beyond to support the children of the nation's service members.

The recognition coincides with April being the Month of the Military Child.

Brian Smith, the superintendent for the Falcon Zone of School District 49, said the honor is a testament to the programs they built to help military children overcome unique challenges and make sure military families feel like they belong.

"To see all seven of our schools collectively putting in time and effort to make sure all of our students are supported, especially our military families, it's incredible."





"Our military students face a lot of different situations and challenges, whether parents are on a deployment or they've been transferred and moving to different locations. Our schools worked through this process to make sure that we've got the right programs in place." Brian Smith

Bennett Ranch Elementary and Falcon Middle School were part of the program's inaugural group when it launched in 2025.

Every other school in the Falcon Zone has now joined them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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