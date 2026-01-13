Aldi's Colorado expansion could bring relief to Colorado Springs neighborhoods lacking grocery stores

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Residents in southeast Colorado Springs are hoping discount grocery chain Aldi will consider their area as the company announced plans to open 50 new stores across Colorado.

The neighborhood near South Murray Boulevard has been without a convenient grocery option since Safeway closed its doors in November, leaving residents scrambling for alternatives.

"I don't really go to Walmarts, and there's really not much out there besides that," said Kayla Grant, who lives nearby.

Grant said she was surprised by the Safeway closure because the store seemed busy. The location had been convenient for her daily routine.

"If I needed some quick dinner or something, I would grab it before picking up my daughter. It was all on the way," said Grant.

The closure has particularly impacted senior residents at a nearby apartment complex operated by Silver Key Senior Services. Jason DeaBueno, CEO of Silver Key Senior Services, said 50 residents live in the complex, which was approved based on walkability to community services.

"The way we were approved for that complex was walkability to different supports in the community. Safeway was apart of that solution," said DeaBueno.

Silver Key Senior Services operates the largest transportation service for elderly residents in the Pikes Peak region. Without the nearby Safeway, residents face longer trips and reduced flexibility for grocery shopping.

"They're really more dependent on scheduling we have available," said DeaBueno.

The Safeway closure also eliminated a walkable pharmacy option for residents. While Aldi stores typically don't include pharmacies, DeaBueno believes a new cost-friendly grocery option would benefit families of all ages in the area.

"The other piece which would be helpful, is for southeast Colorado Springs to continue to be a magnet for families. Certainly a local grocer in the community makes sense," said DeaBueno.

As of Monday, Aldi has not announced specific locations for its 50 planned Colorado stores. For residents in southeast Colorado Springs, any new grocery option would provide welcome relief in an area now considered a food desert.

___

Only post office in Poncha Springs closes, leaving small town residents frustrated The only post office in the small town of Poncha Springs closed in October. Since then, residents have had to pick-up and drop-off their mail in neighboring Salida. PONCHA SPRINGS USPS CLOSURE

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.