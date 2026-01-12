ALDI plans to open 50 stores in Colorado in the coming years

(KOAA) — ALDI, a discount supermarket chain, is planning to open 180 new stores across 31 states in the coming years, including 50 stores in Colorado.

In a news release issued on Monday, ALDI announced its five-year plan to enter Colorado with multiple stores opening in Denver and "Colorado Springs markets" in the first two years. The grocer also plans to launch a redesigned website to make shopping online easier and more personalized.

By the end of 2026, ALDI expect to operate about 2,800 stores with a goal of operating 3,200 stores by the end of 2028.

"One in three U.S. households shopped at ALDI this past year,ii and in 2026 we're focused on making it even easier for customers to shop our aisles first," said Atty McGrath, CEO, ALDI U.S. "That means bringing ALDI to even more neighborhoods, upgrading our website and planning additional distribution centers to keep our shelves stocked with the products our shoppers love."

The release adds that a distribution center is also expected to be built in Aurora in 2029.

A big-name artist is bringing his Uptown Funk to the Olympic City Paris, London, Chicago, and now Colorado Springs are some stops Bruno Mars will make on his upcoming "Romantic Tour." A big-name artist is bringing his Uptown Funk to the Olympic City

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.