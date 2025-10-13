Airman surprises daughter in her Colorado school after returning from deployment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Sometimes, no words are needed, just a really long hug.

School District 49 shared a powerful video of an airman coming home from his overseas deployment, a few days earlier than his daughter expected. D-49 shared the video of third grader Lena Larm as she sat in class at the Academy for Literacy Learning and Innovation Excellence in the east side of the city on Thursday. Msgt. Tren Larm was caught on video coming into the classroom with Lena's back turned.

“I thought he had a couple more days to come home,” Lena said, according to a social media post from D-49. “Once I saw him it was just a miracle.”

The 44-second video from D-49 can be viewed at the top of this article.

“This is my first deployment away from kids,” said MSgt Trent Larm. “Having a surprise was going to be cool.”

Lena’s mom, Renee, a teacher at Skyview Middle School, said ALLIES staff supported Lena through the difficult time while her dad was away. Arranging a homecoming at school, she said, added to the warmth of the reunion.

“There couldn’t be a better way to surprise her than being here where they have taken such good care of her through this whole thing,” Renee Larm noted. “There’s nothing like a dad and his girls. This was special.”

