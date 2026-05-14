Air Force Thunderbirds' first practice flight ahead of USAFA graduation announced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Aviation enthusiasts should prepare for the first of many flybys that will be made by the Air Force Thunderbirds as they prepare for the United States Air Force Academy Graduation.

At the end of May, people will get their first glimpse of these aerial aces as they will be practicing on May 27 between 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Weather dependent, of course.

Each year, the Air Force Thunderbirds time a flyover exactly with the cap toss for USAFA Cadets at roughly 11:00 a.m. on Graduation Day, May 28, followed by a brief aerial show.

Watch highlights from the 2025 Class Graduation in the video player below

When it comes to viewing, you should be aware that pulling over on the side of the street, highway, or interstate on the north side of Colorado Springs is not allowed during their flights.

The Academy recommends using the Air Force Academy Airfield Overlook, some businesses along Interquest Parkway, and the North Gate Boulevard area for the best viewing. The Polaris Hotel is outside the Academy gates.

For more information about the Air Force Academy graduation week, click here.

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