Air Force Academy's Association of Graduates considering whether or not to honor Charlie Kirk

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Air Force Academy's Association of Graduates is still considering whether to honor conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

This comes after an initial vote Friday was withdrawn because of numerous complaints from graduates and families.

The board instead voted nine to four to gather more feedback from graduates on how to honor Kirk, who was killed at Utah Valley University in September.

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, and briefly served on the Air Force Academy's Board of Visitors before his death.

Retired Lieutenant General Rod Bishop first introduced measures to name Kirk an honorary association member. He also recommended Kirk for an honorary degree.

Some critics say Kirk was too politically divisive with no military background.

The board is expected to make a final recommendation in February.

___

Colorado Springs residents file petition to recall Councilman Tom Bailey Colorado Springs residents have filed a petition to recall District 2 City Councilman Tom Bailey, just six months after he took office. Colorado Springs residents file petition to recall Councilman Tom Bailey

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.