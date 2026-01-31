Air Force Academy welcomes new Dean of the Faculty, a Class of 2004 graduate

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Department of the Air Force has named Col. James M. Valpiani as the new Dean of the Faculty. The Academy says the selection reinforces its standing as a nationally-recognized leader in higher education.

The Academy says the selection also reinforces its mission of the following:



forging leaders of character

motivating to a lifetime of service

developing to lead the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force as they fight and win the nation's wars

“Col. Valpiani’s experience in operational command, research and development, and academic leadership make him ideally suited to lead our distinguished faculty. His vision will ensure our future warrior-leaders receive a world-class education that prepares them to meet the demands of our nation’s defense,” said Lt. Gen. Bauernfeind.

The Academy says Col. Valpiani was commissioned as the top graduate in the overall order of merit from the Class of 2004.

Col. Valpiani is also a distinguished graduate of the following:



Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training

Squadron Officer School

Defense Language Institute

National Defense University

According to the Academy, Col. Valpiani has a range of advanced degrees in technical and humanistic fields, including a Doctor of Philosophy in Astronautical Engineering. He also has the following achievements:



George C. Marshall and Truman Scholar

National Science Foundation Graduate Fellow

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Scholar

Col. Valpiani's scholarly work includes publications on novel satellite attitude estimation methods and military strategy. This included his thesis called “In Defense of the Common Good: Strategy, Ethics, and the Responsibilities of Command.”

The Academy says Col. Valpiani is a command pilot with nearly 100 combat missions in the F-15E. He is also a graduate of the French Test Pilot School and has experience in more than 30 aircraft types, including the X-62 fighter autonomy testbed.

According to the Academy, Col. Valpiani currently oversees the Department of War's aerial combat autonomy research program, which develops artificial intelligence agents for multi-ship fighter tactics.

“Leading the faculty at my alma mater is a sacred trust,” said Col. Valpiani. “Our nation needs officers who are equally adept in the technical disciplines and the liberal arts. They must be warriors with the expertise to dominate in modern combat, leaders with the wisdom to guide Airmen and Guardians, and thinkers with a deep understanding of the nation we serve and why it is worth defending. It is a great privilege to lead the Academy’s world-class faculty as we educate the next generation to inherit these profound responsibilities.”

Col. Valpiani is expected to arrive in late February 2026.

