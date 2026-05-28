Air Force Academy class of 2026 by the numbers: Facts about the newest officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — 931 cadets walked across the stage at Falcon Stadium and exited as newly commissioned second lieutenants. Here is a closer look at who they are and where they are headed:



83 graduates have at least one parent who graduated from the Academy

12 graduates have both parents as alumni.

805 graduates are heading straight into the Air Force, including 455 new pilots

94 graduates are joining the Space Force

10 graduates are cross-commissioning into the Army, Navy, or Marines

Among the graduating cadets were 13 international students from the following countries:



Guyana

Jordan

South Korea

Malaysia

Marshall Islands

Niger

Philippines

Senegal

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

Tunisia

Including this graduation class, the total number of commissioned officers from the United States Air Force Academy has risen to 57,515 in the academy's history.

All new officers face a five-year service commitment. Those heading to pilot training will serve even longer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist, and parts of it have been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Family and friends making vacation while in town for Air Force Academy graduation Most cadets who attend the Air Force Academy come here from out of state. It means family and friends travel long distances for graduation day. While here, they also make it a vacation. Family and friends making vacation while in town for Air Force Academy graduation

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