Agencies respond to a medical emergency at Bishop Castle on Monday

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Multiple emergency responders were on the scene of a medical emergency at Bishop Castle outside of Rye, Monday.

According to the current owner of the castle, Dan Bishop, a person visiting on Monday, fell into a hole in the drawbridge on the property that you must cross to get to the castle.

During this, their leg got caught and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Originally, the Custer County Sheriff's Office said that Highway 165 could be shut down as a helicopter would have been responding to the area around 11:45 a.m.

The condition of the person injured and the extent of their injuries are unknown at the time of this article's publication.

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