Agencies launch partnership to prevent wildfire risk near military installations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Defense are launching a 10-year partnership to prevent wildfire risk around the Air Force Academy and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station.

The $7.3 million investment from the DOD will treat 2,000 acres of National Forest System land and non-federal lands near the two military installations. The partnership aims to do the following:



remove unhealthy trees

reduce dangerous fuels

create firebreaks

control lines

The following agencies partnered for the project:



Colorado Springs Fire Department

Forest Service

Colorado State Forest Service

Colorado Springs Utilities

Air Force Civil Engineer Center

U.S. Army

Palmer Land Conservancy

Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments

The U.S. Forest Service says $3 million of funding will treat the following areas:



Old Stage Road

Gold Camp Road

the east boundary of the Air Force Academy



The remaining $4.3 million will support additional treatments of around 1,000 acres at other military installations.

