Agencies launch partnership to prevent wildfire risk near military installations

The U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Defense are launching a 10-year partnership to prevent wildfire risk around the Air Force Academy and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Defense are launching a 10-year partnership to prevent wildfire risk around the Air Force Academy and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station.

The $7.3 million investment from the DOD will treat 2,000 acres of National Forest System land and non-federal lands near the two military installations. The partnership aims to do the following:

  • remove unhealthy trees
  • reduce dangerous fuels
  • create firebreaks
  • control lines

The following agencies partnered for the project:

  • Colorado Springs Fire Department
  • Forest Service
  • Colorado State Forest Service
  • Colorado Springs Utilities
  • Air Force Civil Engineer Center
  • U.S. Army
  • Palmer Land Conservancy
  • Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments

The U.S. Forest Service says $3 million of funding will treat the following areas:

  • Old Stage Road
  • Gold Camp Road
  • the east boundary of the Air Force Academy

The remaining $4.3 million will support additional treatments of around 1,000 acres at other military installations.

