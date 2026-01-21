Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Agencies investigating suspicious object Tuesday night at Lake Pueblo State Park

An investigation is underway after what's being called a "suspicious object" was found at Lake Pueblo State Park Tuesday night.
Agencies investigating suspicious object Tuesday night at Lake Pueblo State Park
CPW
Posted
and last updated

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Agencies are investigating a suspicious object Tuesday night at Lake Pueblo State Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The following agencies are investigating:

  • CPW
  • Pueblo Police Metro Bomb Squad
  • Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

You are asked to avoid the area where agencies are investigating, which is east of the front range trail between the nature center and the dam.

___

She Was Bitten by a Rattlesnake. Her Response Was to 'Cowgirl Up.'

Just weeks after a rattlesnake bite nearly killed her, 10-year-old Juliette Schubert was back competing in rodeos. This inspiring story of resilience shows how she not only got back on her horse but went on to become an all-around champion.

She Was Bitten by a Rattlesnake. Her Response Was to 'Cowgirl Up'.

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo