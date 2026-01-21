Agencies investigating suspicious object Tuesday night at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Agencies are investigating a suspicious object Tuesday night at Lake Pueblo State Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, the @PuebloPolice1 Metro Bomb Squad & @PuebloCountySO are investigating a suspicious object at Lake Pueblo State Park. The public is asked to avoid ongoing response activity east of the front range trail between the nature center and the dam
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 21, 2026
The following agencies are investigating:
- CPW
- Pueblo Police Metro Bomb Squad
- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
You are asked to avoid the area where agencies are investigating, which is east of the front range trail between the nature center and the dam.
___
____
