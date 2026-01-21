Agencies investigating suspicious object Tuesday night at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Agencies are investigating a suspicious object Tuesday night at Lake Pueblo State Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, the @PuebloPolice1 Metro Bomb Squad & @PuebloCountySO are investigating a suspicious object at Lake Pueblo State Park. The public is asked to avoid ongoing response activity east of the front range trail between the nature center and the dam — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 21, 2026

The following agencies are investigating:



CPW

Pueblo Police Metro Bomb Squad

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

You are asked to avoid the area where agencies are investigating, which is east of the front range trail between the nature center and the dam.

