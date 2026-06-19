African American Historical & Genealogical Society celebrates Juneteenth in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The African American Historical & Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs marked Juneteenth Friday with its fourth annual community celebration at the West Side Community Center.

Dozens of people attended the festivities, which featured local vendors, live music and food.

Organizers say the celebration is about more than just having a good time, it is also about honoring Black culture and history and bringing the community together.

"We wanna connect people to our community... we love doing the work that we do, we get to see new faces and old faces," said Brittany Nash, Communications Director for the African American Historical & Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs.

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