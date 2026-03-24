Afghanistan releases Pueblo resident Dennis Coyle after more than a year

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's Taliban authorities on Tuesday released American academic Dennis Coyle after holding him for over a year, with the foreign ministry saying the release came on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

A statement from the ministry said the academic researcher had been released in Kabul, the country's capital, following an appeal from his family and after Afghanistan's Supreme Court “considered his previous imprisonment sufficient.”

Coyle was detained in January 2025 on allegations of violating laws, although Afghan authorities never publicly stated what laws he was accused of having violated. Coyle is a Pueblo resident whose family has been fighting for his return since his arrest.

In a separate statement, the ministry indicated the United Arab Emirates and Qatar had helped mediate Coyle's release, and said Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had met in Kabul with former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad ahead of the release.

Mudassir Safi/AP Accompanied by U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, right, and UAE Ambassador in Kabul Saif Al Ketbi,, left, American Dennis Coyle, center, smiles after being released by Afghanistan's Taliban authorities, who had held him for over a year, before boarding a plane at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mudassir Safi)

Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department announced the designation of Afghanistan as a sponsor of wrongful detention, accusing it of engaging in “hostage diplomacy.” Afghanistan joined Iran as countries singled out by the United States for detaining Americans in hopes of extracting policy concessions.

Afghanistan’s government rejected U.S. allegations that it detains foreigners to obtain leverage over other countries, saying Afghan authorities arrest people for violating laws not to make a deal.

Afghanistan released Coyle “based on humanitarian sympathy and goodwill, and believes that such steps can further strengthen the atmosphere of trust between countries,” the Foreign Ministry said in its statement, adding that Kabul “also expresses the hope that both countries will find solutions to the remaining problems through understanding and constructive dialogue in the future.”

Mudassir Safi/AP American Dennis Coyle smiles after being released by Afghanistan's Taliban authorities, who had held him for over a year, before boarding a plane at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mudassir Safi)

The U.S. State Department had no immediate comment on Coyle’s release.

Afghan authorities are believed to hold at least one other U.S. national. Mahmood Habibi, an Afghan American businessman who worked as a contractor for a Kabul-based telecommunications company, vanished in the country in 2022.

The FBI and Habibi’s family have said they believe he was taken by Taliban forces, but Afghan authorities have denied holding him.

Habibi's brother, Ahmad Habibi, welcomed Coyle’s release but said in a statement that “we hope that our family will soon have the same feeling of relief, when Mahmood is returned home to us.”

KOAA5's Aidan Hulting contributed to this report.

___

Evacuations remain in place for wildfire burning in Colorado Evacuation for the 24 Fire remain in place along Highway 115 for a fire burning on Fort Carson land. Here are the latest updates from the weekend and the impact it is causing the community. Evacuations remain in place for wildfire burning in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.