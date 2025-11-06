Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Adopt a Family' program underway to help families during the holidays

Whether you are impacted by the shutdown or not, this time of the year can be tough for families. With the holidays coming up, Pikes Peak United Way is looking for your help.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Whether you are impacted by the shutdown or not, this time of the year can be tough for families. With the holidays coming up, Pikes Peak United Way is looking for your help.

The organization is once again teaming up with Harrison School District 2 (D2) in Colorado Springs for its "Adopt a Family" program.

This year, the district chose more than 200 families experiencing different challenges. They are in need of various items, including clothes and toys as the holidays approach.

"This is critical for our families in Southeast Colorado Springs," said Dr. Wendy Birhanzel, D2's Superintendent. "Colorado Springs is a strong city, and I'm hoping we can come together to help some of our families who need a little bit extra. Right now, our families are going through crisis with what's happening with their resources, their jobs. They're being laid off, (and) hours are being cut."

United Way and D2 hope to have all of the donated items by Thanksgiving, however, you have until December 10 to donate. For a list of families and items needed, visit Pikes Peak United Way's website.

