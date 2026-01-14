Adaptive bikes bring joy and independence to Pueblo children

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — For many children, learning to ride a bike is a simple milestone. For 12-year-old Noah in Pueblo, it was life-changing. Born with limited sight and dependent on assistive devices, Noah had never experienced the independence of riding a bicycle, until now.

“This is his first bicycle,” said his mother, Chris. “We are an active family, and it’s so exciting to be able to have Noah be a part of that.”

Adaptive bikes like Noah’s can cost thousands of dollars, around $7,000 for the model he received. They are custom-built to fit the needs of children with disabilities, often featuring adjustable pedals, support systems, and the ability for a parent to help steer safely.

“Noah wouldn’t be able to ambulate himself on a regular bicycle,” said Chris. “This bike has features that let him ride safely while still giving him independence. It’s built for him to be in the position he needs to be.”

This year, Noah was one of two children selected to receive adaptive bikes through a community giveaway organized by American Medical Response (AMR) of Pueblo, Pueblo Diversified Industries and CommonSpirit St. Mary-Corwin.

The giveaway grew out of AMR’s annual Safety Jam, a program designed to promote outdoor recreation safety, especially for kids on bikes and skateboards. Families enter a drawing for a chance to receive a bike.

“The more kids that are able to be on those bikes and experience freedom, the better it is for everybody,” said David Pump, President and CEO of Pueblo Diversified Industries. “We hope to keep growing this program next year, I would like to give away five bikes.”

Mike Lening, operations manager for AMR, explained the goal of the event.

“We started Safety Jam about 12 years ago to increase safety awareness in the community," said Lening. "With more companies and people involved, the program grows every year, giving more kids a chance to ride safely, including kids with special needs who can join in the fun with everyone else.”

For Noah and his family, the impact goes beyond riding.

“We walk every day, and now he gets to ride his bike while we walk or ride alongside him,” said Chris. “He gets to be like his brothers and sisters, out with a bicycle, having a little more fun than just being in his wheelchair. Just having him more involved in things that a normal 12-year-old boy would do, this is part of it.”

Want to learn more or donate? Reach out to Pueblo Diversified Industries at community@pdipueblo.org to support adaptive bicycles for children in the community or click here.

___

Aldi's expansion could bring relief to neighborhoods lacking grocery stores Discount grocery chain Aldi is coming to Colorado. Aldi's expansion could bring relief to neighborhoods lacking grocery stores

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.