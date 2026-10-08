A Southern Colorado university removes its undergraduate application fee for Colorado residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado high school seniors considering the University of Colorado Colorado Springs will no longer need to worry about an application fee.

That is according to UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet, who announced the State of UCCS address Wednesday.

“We have a responsibility to build an environment that minimizes barriers to progress and provides students the support and relationships they need to thrive,” Sobanet said. “Sometimes even a relatively small barrier, like an application fee, can be enough to keep someone from taking that first step to becoming a Mountain Lion.”

The goal is to increase enrollment at the public research university in Southern Colorado.

Currently, the university provides education to 11,000 students and has 1950 faculty and staff working in the region.

For more information about UCCS, click here.

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