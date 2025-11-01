A pause in SNAP benefits is causing financial strain to afford medical care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The pause in SNAP benefits is forcing some families to make tough choices, whether to pay for food or medication.

A local community health center in Colorado Springs is bracing for the ripple effects and preparing to fill the gap for those who need help.

Lynnette Carson, a senior living on a fixed income and relying on SNAP benefits, says she's feeling the pressure.

"I had to take an early retirement to take care of my mother,” said Carson.

With the pause on SNAP benefits due to the government shutdown, she’s now facing even more challenges.

"It’s unfair," said Carson. "Having basic essentials like food being threatened and taken away is traumatic."

Carson says the financial strain is also affecting her medical needs.

"I turned 65 in September. My income decreased even more because of my Medicare premiums, about $185," said Carson.

At Peak Vista Community Health Centers, staff are preparing for a potential rise in patients who can’t afford medical care.

"We’re already hearing concerns from people who rely on SNAP," said Dr. Joel Tanaka, Chief Medical Officer at Peak Vista.

"How am I going to pay these bills or get medical care if I don’t get the funds I was expecting?" said Dr. Tanaka.

He says that's when exactly Peak Vista steps in.

"If you can’t pay, that’s okay," said Dr. Tanaka. "Our mission is to take care of people regardless."

The organization offers a wide range of services, including behavioral health, dental, medical and psychiatric care.

“If a patient comes in and a prescription is written, they can get it filled at our pharmacy or one of our partner pharmacies in the community,” said Tanaka.

While there’s still no clear end in sight to the pause on SNAP benefits, community organizations like Peak Vista say they’ll continue to serve patients.

