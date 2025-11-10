A 'forever farm' for learning? Manitou's Flying Pig Farm trying to make that a reality

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Manitou Springs farm and nonprofit is working to secure permanent protection for its land through a conservation easement, ensuring future generations can continue learning about sustainable agriculture and connecting with nature.

Flying Pig Farm has launched a campaign to raise $100,000 to begin the conservation easement process. Executive Director Barak Ben-Amots said the organization has raised about $60,000 so far toward the goal.

"A lot of kids feel like they don't fit in, like they don't belong," Ben-Amots said. "What I'm trying to do is say, you do. You have a place and a purpose, and it's connecting with the land and the plants."

The conservation easement would protect the farm from future development that could change its character. The designation, facilitated by The Palmer Land Conservancy in southern Colorado, is designed to preserve parks, landmarks, and especially farmland.

Flying Pig's proposed easement would include several specific criteria. The land would be designated for permanent regenerative agriculture, meaning no chemicals could be used on the property. Additionally, the space would be required to serve educational purposes in perpetuity.

"Children will always come here to learn how to grow things in this way," Ben-Amots said.

The farm currently operates a Nature Lab Enrichment Program where children of all ages work with animals, tend gardens, and learn about plant and animal cycles, migration patterns, and sustainable farming practices.

"Land like this is becoming more and more scarce," Ben-Amots said.

Students participating in the program described their experiences as transformative. Aria, one of the young participants, called the farm "magical" and said her favorite part was spending time with friends while learning.

"We learned about migration, the different types of plants and animals, and how to nurture them," Aria said.

Another student, Trinity, explained how the group was preparing garden beds for winter by turning over soil and clearing dead vegetation.

The conservation easement would make the farm's educational mission permanent, ensuring the land remains available for hands-on learning about sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship.

According to the farm's website, Flying Pig also offers programs for adults to learn gardening skills they can take home and apply in their own spaces.

___

Six transferred with minor injuries after SUV Crashes into King Soopers The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that 6 people were transported with minor injuries after a SUV ran through a King Soopers on Uintah and 19th Street in Colorado Springs. 6 Transferred with Minor Injuries After SUV Crashes into King Soopers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.