A community staple in Colorado Springs will soon be shutting its doors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Atrevida Beer Company will shut down after eight years in business.

Richard and Jessica Fierro own the brewery. Richard is a local hero who disarmed the gunman in the Club Q shooting back in 2022.

Today, they threw an adios get-together to say goodbye to a community that supported them all these years

"The community's meant support, it's meant love, it's meant acceptance, um, it's meant having a voice, it's meant, you know, I'm not ahead of anyone. I'm in line with everyone, um, the community is outstanding here, and I'm very thankful for it." Jessica Fierro

And the taproom will operate with extended hours from 3 to 9 pm next week, Wednesday through Sunday.

Their final day open will be Sunday, June 28th.

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