'A community effort': Cañon City groups work together to end homelessness

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — Homelessness in Cañon City isn't being tackled by one group alone. An organization, Loaves and Fishes Ministries, states that it's a community effort where people, organizations, and volunteers work together.

News5 followed a day with the street outreach team from Loaves and Fishes Ministries. The team loaded their car with supplies, including snacks, water, socks, and Narcan.

"We pass out Narcan to almost everybody, anybody," said Yvette Sheets, Street Outreach Program Director.

Sheets says the team usually stops by grocery store parking lots, under bridges, public parks, and areas along the creek.

The team hands out food and water. Its ultimate goal extends beyond distributing supplies. It's about helping people take the next steps out of homelessness.

"A lot of our individuals, we will ask if they need to get IDs, birth certificates, or Social Security cards. And if they do, we will meet them and help them," Sheets said.

Sheets says the team also encourages people experiencing homelessness to stay at the Loaves and Fishes Ministries shelter, which provides 38 beds.

The organization has been serving the community since the 1980s, offering more than just shelter. They operate a food pantry, housing programs, and provide utility assistance to those in need.

Deedee Clement, Executive Director of Loaves and Fishes Ministries, says the impact of these combined efforts has been significant.

"In January of 2020, there were around 398 individuals. As of last month, that number is 98," Clement said.

News5 asked Clement about the key to their success.

"We talk a lot. We collaborate a lot. We meet together a lot. We really need to work together, not just one agency," Clement said.

