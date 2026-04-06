A childcare 'desert?' How a shortage of childcare across Colorado Springs impacts the growing east

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — High childcare costs and a lack of available facilities are forcing some parents in eastern Colorado Springs to leave the workforce.

SherryLynn Boyles, CEO of Joint Initiatives, a nonprofit focused on youth programming in the Pikes Peak region, said the area is severely lacking resources.

"We are living in a childcare desert, and the hottest part of that desert is in the east side," said Boyles.

Emma Martinez, a mother of two, experienced this firsthand. While out with her three-year-old Monday, she shared why she left her job as an EMT to become a stay-at-home parent.

"It's very expensive. It's why I became a stay-at-home parent," said Martinez.

Martinez agreed that finding care in the area is difficult.

"Yes… it's few and far between," said Martinez.

The financial burden ultimately drove her decision to leave her career.

"It would cost almost my whole monthly income just to send my child to someone else to look after," said Martinez.

Martinez said childcare would have cost her about $3,500 a month, or roughly $40,000 a year.

"They were very short staffed by the time I was leaving, but there was just no other option," said Martinez.

Despite the difficult sacrifice, Martinez noted there are benefits to staying home.

"I get to raise him and I get to be at every sports game for my older son," said Martinez.

Boyles said these scenarios are affecting an increasing number of young families daily.

"Where we don't have adequate childcare, it is heavily on the east side," said Boyles.

The lack of options is changing the dynamics of local households.

"We have one parent staying home with children at much greater rates than you would expect," said Boyles.

To address the shortage, Boyles suggested incentivizing childcare resources with more funding and peeling back certain regulations, such as specific building renovation requirements, that make it difficult to build new facilities.

"We certainly support regulation that ensures the healthy and safety of children, but these go way beyond the health and safety of children," said Boyles.

While the east side is heavily impacted, Boyles noted it is not the only part of the city lacking childcare resources. She said the highest needs are in the southeast and Fountain-Fort Carson areas.

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