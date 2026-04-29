A 13-year-old girl is honored as a 9-1-1 Hero after saving her mother during a sudden medical emergency

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A 13-year-old girl is being recognized as a 9-1-1 Hero by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office after helping her mother during a medical emergency.

On Saturday, March 21, Madilyn Reyes became an unexpected hero when her mother, Sylvia, began experiencing a medical emergency at home. Sylvia was extremely cold and complained of chest pain when attempting to take a deep breath.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, Reyes quickly called 9-1-1 and remained on the line for help.

"I was starting to freak out a lot too, so then I was just like, OK, I'm gonna ask my mom like a couple of times if I need to call 911 and she's like, OK, just do it and I called them. I'm glad my mom is OK too. It was just really scary that night." Madilyn Reyes

Dispatcher Arianna Hawkins answered the call and calmly guided Reyes through the situation.

Despite being understandably emotional, Reyes clearly described her mother’s symptoms, answered Hawkins' questions and followed instructions while emergency responders were in route.

Hawkins reassured Reyes that the Security Fire Department was on the way, helping her stay focused during a stressful moment.

"She did really well. She was reassuring her mom and reassuring the other individuals that were home with her. For being as young as she is, she acted really mature and just did really well." Arianna Hawkins, Dispatcher

Reyes’s quick thinking, courage and ability to remain composed during a medical emergency played a critical role in ensuring her mother received timely care.

Her actions highlight the importance of preparedness and demonstrate the powerful partnership between the community’s youth and emergency services professionals.

"I saw her panicking a little bit. It's the last thing I want to do is put my kids under that pressure and she calmed down and that's when she started speaking more clearly and gave them the correct information. I'm very impressed by her and very proud of her."

Sylvia Reyes, Madilyn's mother

Reyes received a certificate and a medal from El Paso County Sheriff's Office and the El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority for her heroics that night.

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