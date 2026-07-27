87-year-old woman dies following July 9 crash along Powers Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a woman killed in an early July crash.

Dorothy Young, 87, died from her injuries on July 14 after crashing her car into a parked vehicle and a dump truck along Powers Boulevard.

According to police, Young was driving southbound on Powers Boulevard around 9:00 a.m. on July 9 when she struck an SUV and a dump truck in the center lanes at the East Fountain Boulevard intersection.

Young had to be extricated from her vehicle with serious but was originally believed to be non-life-threatening injuries; she was taken to the hospital. A driver and child in the SUV were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The current medical status of the occupants in the SUV remains unknown at this time.

This marked the 33rd traffic death in Colorado Springs in 2026 according to the department. At this time last year, there were only 30 traffic-related deaths.

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