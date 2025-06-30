82-year-old woman dies after terror attack in Colorado, more victims identified

BOULDER, Colo. (KOAA) — Nearly one month after a terror attack in Colorado, the suspect is now being charged with murder after a woman died.

Mohamed Soliman is suspected of entering a park in the Pearl Street Mall area of Boulder on June 1 and throwing Molotov cocktails at the "Run for Their Lives" group. While throwing the Molotov cocktails, Soliman reportedly shouted, "Free Palestine," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Soliman lived in the Colorado Springs area with his wife and children and was in the U.S. illegally, according to federal officials. The U.S. Department of Justice is describing the incident as a terror attack.

On Monday, the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office reported 82-year-old Karen Diamond died as a result of the severe injuries she suffered in the attack, weeks after she was injured.

"The District Attorney’s Office amended Counts 4 and 5 from Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder to Murder in the First Degree," a news release from the 20th Judicial DA's Office reads. "Counts 4 and 5 pertain to the same victim. Count 4 charges First Degree Murder under an extreme indifference theory and Count 5 charges First Degree Murder with intent and after deliberation. Those two murder counts each pertain to the one victim who has passed away."

The DA's Office has also added 66 counts, related to 14 additional victims who were identified during the investigation. The DA's Office is now reporting that there were a total of 29 victims in the attack, 13 of whom suffered physical injuries. The complaint now contains the two counts of first degree murder, 52 counts of attempted first degree murder, eight counts of first degree assault, 18 counts of attempted first degree assault, two counts of third degree assault, two counts of using an incendiary device, 16 counts of attempted use of an incendiary device and one count of animal cruelty.

“This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said according to a news release. "Our hearts are with the Diamond family during this incredibly difficult time. Our office will fight for justice for the victims, their loved ones, and the community. Part of what makes Colorado special is that people come together in response to a tragedy; I know that the community will continue to unite in supporting the Diamond family and all the victims of this attack.”

Soliman pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges last week.

The next court hearing for Soliman is July 15, according to the DA's Office.

