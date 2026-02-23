6 people hospitalized following a serious crash in Pueblo Sunday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Six people were hospitalized following a serious crash in Pueblo Sunday night, according to police.

A Pueblo Police Department spokesperson says three of the people injured were in "serious" condition as of Monday morning. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday near Northern Avenue and Vassar Avenue. The intersection is southwest of the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

"Preliminary information indicates a car was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Northern Ave. while a vehicle was traveling [eastbound] on Northern turned left onto Vassar," a police spokesperson wrote to News5.

No other information was provided on the crash, and no one involved has been publicly identified.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash and the information authorities are able to release. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information tied to a major crash that sent half a dozen people to the hospital.

