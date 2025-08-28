$50K raised for Fort Carson soldier, he isn't taking a dime of it

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — The community stepped up to help raise more than $50,000 in just three days through a Zeffy fundraiser to help SFC David Hong, but Hong isn't keeping a dime of that money.

"Life is more important than anything," SFC Hong said to News5 in a video interview.

Hong joined the Army when he was 36, now 52. He worked as a religious affairs specialist and he's been battling stage 4 colon cancer in recent years as he goes through the medical retirement process. The cancer was discovered during a routine colonoscopy. He came to Fort Carson's Solider Recovery Unit in September of 2023 to receive support after the diagnosis.

"I mean, it was pretty devastating, especially for my wife and my family," Hong stated.

For about two to three years, Hong underwent 23 treatments of chemo and several surgeries. But the cancer kept coming back. His wife did some research and learned of a procedure called histotripsy, a non-invasive procedure that uses ultrasound waves to essentially liquify tumor cells. The procedure was pricey, and TRICARE didn't cover it.

Hong's wife was able to connect with an organization called HunterSeven, a veteran-founded group that conducts research on military exposures among post-9/11 veterans and educates the veteran and healthcare population on critical health information relating to their exposures. HunterSeven helped set up the fundraiser that raised tens of thousands of dollars in a matter of days for Hong.

"We were just blown away by the love," Hong said. "Ultimately, this is bigger than me. It was about fighting cancer and being able to do this treatment that would be less invasive."

Hong said HunterSeven also helped him go through the waiver request process with TRICARE, ultimately, Hong says he was approved for the procedure through TRICARE via the waiver. Hong says the money raised is now going to help others. Hong had the treatment earlier this month. He will undergo regular screenings in the coming months, but he's hopeful that this procedure was a success.

"Even though we might live in a society that might be imperfect, I think we need to focus on the things that are positive," Hong said. "We're so thankful. And cancer is a horrible disease and illness, and I will never want anybody to go through it."

The Defense Health Agency sent News5 the following statement about histotripsy:

"DHA is aware of recent discussion regarding histotripsy. We are prohibited by HIPAA and the Privacy Act to release Protected Health Information or Personally Identifiable Information on any TRICARE beneficiary.

That said, as a standard practice, the Department monitors and continuously assesses and reassesses available evidence on emerging treatments and technologies to determine the safety and effectiveness of new treatments. The Department assessed histotripsy, an emerging treatment, as a part of its standard practice in 2024, and found the treatment did not meet the Federal statutory requirements for coverage under TRICARE. The available evidence on histotripsy is scarce and of low quality, yielded no clinically relevant outcomes, and included no professional guidelines or opinions on the use of histotripsy for liver tumors.

TRICARE beneficiaries retain access to TRICARE covered, established, evidence-based treatment options through military medical treatment facilities (MTFs) and private sector TRICARE-authorized providers. Referrals for care from MTF or TRICARE-authorized providers do not mean automatic coverage of non-covered services. However, active duty Service members may request a waiver for non-covered services via the Supplemental Health Care Program : https://tricare.mil/About/Regions/East-Region/Resources/Special-Programs-ALL/SHCP [tricare.mil] ."

Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction The Colorado State Fair's junior livestock auction brought together young ranchers, proud families and a community rallying around one of their own after an unexpected loss. Community supports grieving teen at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.