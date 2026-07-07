4th of July response, CSFD says 8 fires caused by fireworks in 2026

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It was a busy night for Colorado Springs Fire Department crews this 4th of July. Despite a city-wide ban on fireworks, CSFD says that this year, more fireworks-related fires occurred than in the previous year.

In total, the department said in a social media post, between the hours of 8 a.m. on the 4th of July and 8 a.m. on the 5th of July, they responded to 344 calls for service.

Of those service calls, 8 of them were fires directly caused by fireworks. There were also a reported 23 outside fires, 8 vegetation fires, and 4 trash fires during that response.

Between 8 a.m. on July 4 and 8 a.m. on July 5, CSFD responded to 344 calls for service.



For comparison, during the same reporting period last year, our crews responded to 238 calls for service and 17 outside fires, three of which were caused by fireworks.



Despite a citywide… pic.twitter.com/tTymBrbDgW — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) July 7, 2026

For context, the department stated that this marked an increase in calls compared to 2025, when there were only 238 calls for service, including 17 outside fires, of which three were caused directly by fireworks.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says it received 50 complaints in the county and issued three citations as a department.

News5 has reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Pueblo Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff's Office to see how many fireworks-related citations were handed out in our region and is awaiting a response.

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