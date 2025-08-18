Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
41-year-old man identified as motocyclist killed along North Union Boulevard in early August

Colorado Springs police are investigating a tragic motorcycle crash that resulted in a fatality this afternoon at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Garmisch Road. The motorcyclist died at the scene after colliding with another vehicle, with no other injuries reported.
Deadly Motorcycle Crash Under Investigation in Colorado Springs
North Union Boulevard Crash
UPDATE

The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash along North Union Boulevard earlier this month.

The man has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 41-year-old Randy Dibuono of Colorado Springs. According to police, they believe excessive speed was a factor in this crash.

The crash took place on August 12, 2025, at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Garmish Road. According to police, this is the 36th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year; at this time last year, there had already been 37 traffic deaths.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash along North Union Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Garmish Road, which is located just north of Vickers Drive.

According to CSPD, a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle in the intersection. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened. CSPD says no one else was injured in the crash.

