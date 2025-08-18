41-year-old man identified as motocyclist killed along North Union Boulevard in early August

UPDATE

The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash along North Union Boulevard earlier this month.

The man has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner as 41-year-old Randy Dibuono of Colorado Springs. According to police, they believe excessive speed was a factor in this crash.

The crash took place on August 12, 2025, at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Garmish Road. According to police, this is the 36th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year; at this time last year, there had already been 37 traffic deaths.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash along North Union Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just before 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North Union Boulevard and Garmish Road, which is located just north of Vickers Drive.

According to CSPD, a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle in the intersection. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, their name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened. CSPD says no one else was injured in the crash.

