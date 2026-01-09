3-year-old boy tackles Manitou Incline by himself!

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A 3-year-old boy had no problem tackling a hike that many adults can't handle in Colorado!

Caselyn Navarro , the mother of 3-year-old Julian, tells News5 her son was able to conquer more than 2,700 steps without any help recently.

"That was all him doing the incline," Navarro wrote to News5. "Baby steps and all. I just stayed behind him to make sure he didn’t fall back, and when the stairs were a little too high, I’d tell him to crawl."

Video shared with News5 showed Julian stepping up the Incline like a champ, taking the occasional snack break. He finished the hike with a group of people cheering him on at the top, and he still had plenty of energy to pull off a little victory dance!

As with any age or experience level, you may not want to try tackling such a physically demanding activity without consulting a doctor.

Gathering in Downtown Colorado Springs protests shooting in Minneapolis Dozens gathered in Downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday night to protest the shooting in Minneapolis. Gathering in Downtown Colorado Springs protests shooting in Minneapolis

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.